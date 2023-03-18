FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 1,794 Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 8,600 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at $53,587,573.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 8,600 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at $53,587,573.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amirali Talasaz acquired 40,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,893,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,596,062.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of GH opened at $27.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.86. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $77.72.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

