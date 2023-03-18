FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Unity Software by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,022,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,053,000 after purchasing an additional 552,115 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,263,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,844,000 after buying an additional 2,087,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,127,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,522,000 after acquiring an additional 250,855 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,083,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,676,000 after acquiring an additional 557,858 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,060 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $117,720.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 677,682 shares in the company, valued at $20,513,434.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 32,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $975,844.26. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 400,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,130,339.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $117,720.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 677,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,513,434.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,322,019 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of U opened at $28.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average of $32.87. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $109.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on U. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

