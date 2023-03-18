FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $57,000 Position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Separately, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GRF stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Capital Growth Fund

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

In other Eagle Capital Growth Fund news, CFO David C. Sims purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $43,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 169,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,559. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,920 shares of company stock worth $75,806.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund is a closed-end, diversified investment company. The fund’s goal is long-term growth, and it chooses investments based on the idea of total return.

