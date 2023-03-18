FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $57,000 Position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.
Separately, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.
Eagle Capital Growth Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of GRF stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $11.25.
Eagle Capital Growth Fund is a closed-end, diversified investment company. The fund’s goal is long-term growth, and it chooses investments based on the idea of total return.
