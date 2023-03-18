FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 81,325 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $1,093,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 241,686 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 295,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 121,870 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $15.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Several research analysts have commented on CPRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.