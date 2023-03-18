FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 81,325 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $1,093,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 241,686 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 295,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 121,870 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $15.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.16.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.