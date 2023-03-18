FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 65,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.10% of CytomX Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 231.9% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,327 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $2,326,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,545,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 13.6% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,595,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after buying an additional 792,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 62.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,454,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 558,361 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTMX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $2.60 to $3.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Down 4.1 %

CytomX Therapeutics Profile

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $1.86 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

