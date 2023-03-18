Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA) Trading 0.9% Higher

Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.18. 13,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 65,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Forza X1 Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forza X1

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forza X1 stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.50% of Forza X1 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Forza X1 Company Profile

