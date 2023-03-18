Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the accessories brand company’s stock.

Fossil Group Price Performance

FOSL stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.21. 1,119,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,146. Fossil Group has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.07.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fossil Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Fossil Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fossil Group during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fossil Group during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Fossil Group by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 163,800 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 100,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Fossil Group by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,476 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.