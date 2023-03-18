Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,736 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $108.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,457,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,430. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.02 and a 200 day moving average of $107.72. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $127.36.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

