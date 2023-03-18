Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Surevest LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $305.36. The stock had a trading volume of 89,923,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,924,199. The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.50. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $371.83.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

