Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,224,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,746,000 after acquiring an additional 733,494 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,825,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,587,000 after acquiring an additional 594,320 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 429.9% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 540,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,391,000 after acquiring an additional 438,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,779,000 after acquiring an additional 402,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,896,000 after acquiring an additional 309,631 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $86.35. 611,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,897. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $103.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

