Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 50,836 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 430,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,836 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $21,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 269,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 19,692 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,488,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,647,000 after acquiring an additional 74,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 694.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,736,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,546. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $54.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

