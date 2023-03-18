Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.70 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCIA Inc boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 22,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.79. 18,801,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,645,225. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $109.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.74.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PM. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.73.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.