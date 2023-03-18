Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 15,759 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 40,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,366,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $559,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TLH stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.17. 6,559,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,272. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.69. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $136.48.

