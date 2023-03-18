Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes $8.44 Million Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 526,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,444,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SH. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at $33,000.
ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance
ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 42,772,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,507,223. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $17.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81.
About ProShares Short S&P500
ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.