Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes $8.44 Million Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 526,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,444,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SH. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at $33,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 42,772,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,507,223. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $17.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.