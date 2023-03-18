Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,051 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 6.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 47.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after buying an additional 510,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Enbridge by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after buying an additional 112,553 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Enbridge by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENB. BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge Company Profile

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,391,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,975. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.56. The company has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

