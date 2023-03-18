Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,746 shares during the period. FOX makes up about 0.9% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 104.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in FOX in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. American National Bank lifted its position in FOX by 1,117.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in FOX by 179.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in FOX in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Macquarie cut their target price on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.88.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.73. 6,166,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,833,273. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.21.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

