Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.43.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 4.9 %

FNV stock opened at $143.50 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $109.70 and a 12 month high of $169.32. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13,486.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 146,537,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 145,458,494 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 18,941.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,835,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,378,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 723.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,524,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,146,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,248,249,000 after purchasing an additional 966,243 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

