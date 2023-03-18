Frank Yocca Sells 985 Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Stock

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) insider Frank Yocca sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $19,394.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,976.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Frank Yocca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 20th, Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

BTAI opened at $19.42 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average is $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.93) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The firm offers IGALMI, a proprietary, sublingual film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder in adults.

