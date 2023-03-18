Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,939,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,098% from the previous session’s volume of 161,967 shares.The stock last traded at $36.08 and had previously closed at $36.20.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $929.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.33.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVHD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 402.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 207,736 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 373,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25,424 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 12,269 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares during the period.

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

