Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,939,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,098% from the previous session’s volume of 161,967 shares.The stock last traded at $36.08 and had previously closed at $36.20.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $929.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.33.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Company Profile
The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.