Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.70 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.57. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 82.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,156.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.