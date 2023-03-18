Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.90 ($34.30) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.41) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.63) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($47.85) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €32.50 ($34.95) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.3 %

FRA FRE opened at €23.69 ($25.47) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €26.89 and its 200 day moving average price is €25.13. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($64.69) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($86.02).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

