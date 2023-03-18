FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc cut its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,871,000 after buying an additional 45,274 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 16.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,047,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after buying an additional 285,050 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 15.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,804,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,043,000 after buying an additional 235,373 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.7% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,710,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,044,000 after buying an additional 178,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,561,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,146,000 after buying an additional 35,299 shares during the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 1.4 %

FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.46. 1,617,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,071. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. FS KKR Capital’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Elizabeth Sandler bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Gerson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,600.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Sandler bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,129.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

