Fulcrum Equity Management Buys Shares of 1,993 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,993 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $102.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.04. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The stock has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.98%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.