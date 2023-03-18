Fulcrum Equity Management Decreases Stake in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO)

Fulcrum Equity Management reduced its stake in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,618 shares during the quarter. Cambria Value and Momentum ETF comprises about 2.2% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAMO. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,594,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,296,000 after buying an additional 618,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $809,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,199,000.

Get Cambria Value and Momentum ETF alerts:

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

VAMO opened at $24.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.36. Cambria Value and Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $28.07.

About Cambria Value and Momentum ETF

The Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (VAMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large-, mid and small-cap US stocks selected by long-term value factors and midterm momentum factors. The managers have discretion to hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Value and Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.