Fulcrum Equity Management Lowers Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Fulcrum Equity Management decreased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,533 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% during the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.00. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

