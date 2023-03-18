Fulcrum Equity Management Lowers Stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Fulcrum Equity Management cut its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the period. First Trust Natural Gas ETF makes up about 2.1% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fulcrum Equity Management owned about 0.30% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 49,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA FCG opened at $20.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $690.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.98. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $31.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.06.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.