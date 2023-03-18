Fulcrum Equity Management Purchases New Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $159.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.80. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.01 and a 12 month high of $217.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $80,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total transaction of $439,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $80,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,116.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,400 shares of company stock worth $945,793 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Get Rating

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Further Reading

