Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Director Sells $22,620.00 in Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) Director Carl G. Braunlich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $22,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,718 shares in the company, valued at $126,053.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Full House Resorts stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.67. The stock had a trading volume of 154,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,305. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $10.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 418.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 2,436.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 9,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 27.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FLL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

