Fundamentun LLC Acquires 2,941 Shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 380,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 67,415 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 305,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after acquiring an additional 15,888 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 380.3% during the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 181,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 143,670 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 156,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 27,584 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COM stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $30.03. 28,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,144. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $34.93.

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

