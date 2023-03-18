Fundamentun LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.39. 18,801,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,156,309. The company has a market capitalization of $408.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

