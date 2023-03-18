Fundamentun LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,963,780,000 after acquiring an additional 154,917 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,648,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,286,000 after acquiring an additional 115,020 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Waste Management by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,604,000 after buying an additional 504,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,080,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,319,000 after buying an additional 81,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

WM traded down $2.46 on Friday, hitting $153.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,902,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,856. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.14. The firm has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

