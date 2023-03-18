Fundamentun LLC Has $895,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Altria Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.32. 32,421,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,115,423. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.32. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.87%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

