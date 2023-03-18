Fundamentun LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fundamentun LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 52,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 70,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 70,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

VB traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.17. The stock had a trading volume of 946,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,922. The stock has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $219.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.21.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

