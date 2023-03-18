Fundamentun LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,899 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Netflix by 27.6% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 163.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix stock traded down $6.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $303.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,918,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,860,497. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $334.97 and a 200-day moving average of $292.19. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $396.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.13.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

