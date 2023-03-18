Fundamentun LLC Purchases 8,000 Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,404 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Middlefield Banc were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,169. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.53.

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MBCN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

