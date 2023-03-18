FUNToken (FUN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.09 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One FUNToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a total market cap of $77.03 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FUNToken

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

