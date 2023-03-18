Future Of Fintech Price Reaches $0.46 (FOF)

Future Of Fintech (FOF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, Future Of Fintech has traded 34.8% lower against the dollar. Future Of Fintech has a market capitalization of $811.50 million and $47,665.55 worth of Future Of Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Future Of Fintech token can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Future Of Fintech Profile

Future Of Fintech was first traded on December 7th, 2021. Future Of Fintech’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Future Of Fintech is fofmine.com. Future Of Fintech’s official Twitter account is @fofcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FOF tokens can be used to exchange tokens for all projects under the FOF GROUP. FOF Coin is issued as the key currency of projects within the FOF Group. It can be used as the main coin in this ecosystem businesses such as DeFi, Metaverse, NFT, and BNB in Binance as well.”

