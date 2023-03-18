Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Future from GBX 3,250 ($39.61) to GBX 2,600 ($31.69) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 1,850 ($22.55) to GBX 1,920 ($23.40) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Future from GBX 2,560 ($31.20) to GBX 2,510 ($30.59) in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 2,852 ($34.76) to GBX 2,621 ($31.94) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Future Price Performance

Shares of Future stock opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. Future has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $51.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.02.

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

