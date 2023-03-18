G999 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,908.03 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $9,908.03 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, G999 has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00064075 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00047925 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007987 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00020497 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000821 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001640 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.