Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.
Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GALT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.96. 102,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,816. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $116.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics
Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile
Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galectin Therapeutics (GALT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.