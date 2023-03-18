Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GALT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.96. 102,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,816. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $116.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $460,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 18,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 63,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

