Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.96

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.96 ($0.32) and traded as low as GBX 25.48 ($0.31). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 26.38 ($0.32), with a volume of 9,848 shares trading hands.

Gaming Realms Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £77.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,652.50 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 27.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

About Gaming Realms

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, Malta, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

