Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Genesis Energy Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE GEL opened at $11.13 on Thursday. Genesis Energy has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $13.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -371.00 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional Trading of Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

