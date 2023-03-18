GeniuX (IUX) Trading 59.7% Higher This Week

GeniuX (IUX) traded up 18% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. GeniuX has a market capitalization of $118.40 million and $40,253.42 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeniuX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GeniuX has traded 59.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.73 or 0.00369308 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,321.21 or 0.26842576 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GeniuX Profile

GeniuX’s genesis date was June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. GeniuX’s official website is genius-assets.com. The official message board for GeniuX is geniusassets.medium.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GeniuX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “What is GeniuX (IUX)? The ecosystem is underpinned by GeniuX, a utility token based on the Polygon standard. It will be used to support the tokenization of real-world assets, with a wide range of sectors covered including real estate, transportation, sports, and arts. Founded in 2018, the project is owned by the company Genius Assets. It was founded by Claudiu Buda. Genius Assets was first launched in 2021 and had its Token Generation Event on June 18th, 2022 Digital assets marketplace Genius Assets is a project allowing decentralized investments in non-crypto assets through tokenization.The IUX economic model has a total supply of 1,000,000,000.00 IUX. IUX’s native token was first made available for purchase through a private sale of 2% and a pre-sale of 5%. Of the remaining, for public sale there is available 24%, for Advisors and strategic partners 5%, incentives and airdrops 3%, and a total of 15% for the Burn Program. Allocated to Founders and Core Team there is 6%, for community rewards and development is 40%. Also, for sustainable Marketing 5%, for liquidity and exchange listing we allocated 5%, and for Staking and Growth 30%.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeniuX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeniuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

