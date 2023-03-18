Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives $632.62 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $632.62.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GMAB shares. Danske raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

Genmab A/S Company Profile

GMAB stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.26.

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

