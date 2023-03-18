GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $935,172.40

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market cap of $173.79 million and $935,172.40 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

