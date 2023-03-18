Gifto (GTO) Price Hits $0.0537 on Major Exchanges

Gifto (GTO) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Gifto token can currently be bought for about $0.0537 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a market capitalization of $53.64 million and $13.43 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

About Gifto

Gifto’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. The official message board for Gifto is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market.

Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system.

Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform’s ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

