GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Lowered to $50.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GTLB. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of GitLab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.50.

GitLab stock opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. GitLab has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $70.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.56 and a beta of -0.18.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.59 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.18% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $312,222.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 869,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,721,434.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GitLab news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $312,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 869,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,721,434.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,082 shares of company stock worth $2,880,100 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in GitLab by 62.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 3,816.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 177,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after acquiring an additional 327,244 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 229.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

