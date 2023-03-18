Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,058 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7,846.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,742,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 47,141,587 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,724 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $77,332,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after acquiring an additional 334,025 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 72.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 757,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,734,000 after acquiring an additional 316,928 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.54. The company had a trading volume of 50,696,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,409. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $103.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

