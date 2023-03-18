Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Invests $1.24 Million in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,189,248,000 after buying an additional 1,886,532 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,612 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,693,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,269,000 after purchasing an additional 333,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,158,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,698,000 after purchasing an additional 23,156 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.58.

NYSE SPG traded down $4.89 on Friday, reaching $104.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,488,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,498. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $138.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.36 and a 200-day moving average of $113.18.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 110.43%.

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

