Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Invests $111,000 in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,182,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,252,000 after acquiring an additional 631,171 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,465,000 after purchasing an additional 396,682 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 643,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,123,000 after purchasing an additional 298,162 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,695,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,279,000 after purchasing an additional 269,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,343,000 after purchasing an additional 246,037 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.60. 3,801,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.98. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $60.55. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.49.
MMP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.
Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.
